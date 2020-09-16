Clicks14

Mass For Shut Ins 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time September 20, 2020

fatherjeffrey
Mass For Shut Ins for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time September 20, 2020. Fr. Jim Korda, celebrant; Barb Zorn, lector/cantor.
