Pope Francis Formally Institutes New Lay Ministry of Catechists | EWTN News Nightly Pope Francis issued an apostolic letter Tuesday, to formally institute a new lay ministry of catechists. In the … More





Pope Francis issued an apostolic letter Tuesday, to formally institute a new lay ministry of catechists. In the letter, the Holy Father states, "... recognition should be given to those lay men and women who feel called by virtue of their baptism to cooperate in the work of Catechesis. This presence is all the more urgently needed today..." Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-Van Elst, Delegate for Catechesis of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, joins to tell us what the role of the catechist is within the Church. He explains whether there will be proper training or criteria the catechists will have to meet as a part of this new ministry. Many churches in the United States have appointed catechists to help prepare people for the sacraments, the bishop discusses whether the apostolic letter changes what the parishes have already been doing. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pope Francis Formally Institutes New Lay Ministry of Catechists | EWTN News NightlyPope Francis issued an apostolic letter Tuesday, to formally institute a new lay ministry of catechists. In the letter, the Holy Father states, "... recognition should be given to those lay men and women who feel called by virtue of their baptism to cooperate in the work of Catechesis. This presence is all the more urgently needed today..." Bishop Franz-Peter Tebartz-Van Elst, Delegate for Catechesis of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, joins to tell us what the role of the catechist is within the Church. He explains whether there will be proper training or criteria the catechists will have to meet as a part of this new ministry. Many churches in the United States have appointed catechists to help prepare people for the sacraments, the bishop discusses whether the apostolic letter changes what the parishes have already been doing. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly