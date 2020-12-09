Bible Conference 2020 - the Synoptic Gospels In November 2020 there was a Bible Conference in St. Mary's, Popes Quay, Cork. Please find here the panel discussion on the Synoptic Gospels by Fr Séamus … More

In November 2020 there was a Bible Conference in St. Mary's, Popes Quay, Cork. Please find here the panel discussion on the Synoptic Gospels by Fr Séamus O'Connell and Fr Terence Crotty. Fr Séamus O'Connell is Professor of Sacred Scripture Director of Postgraduate Studies in the Faculty of Theology in St Patrick's College in Maynooth. Fr Terence Crotty OP, Scripture lecturer in the Dominican Studium in Dublin. The other talks of the conference will be released as separate videos.