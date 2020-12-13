Benedict's Baroque Home Church Receives a Monster Altar

Munich's Cardinal Marx will consecrate a meal table in Sankt Oswald church in Traunstein, Bavaria, on December 13.In this church, Benedict XVI celebrated his First Mass. He was born in Marktl am Inn in 1927 but after the retirement of his father, a policeman, the family lived in Traunstein from 1937. Ratzinger considered the place his real home.The meal table is by the sculptor Nikolaus Gerhard, who also made the ambo, the priest's seat and the baptismal site.