A Room With A View 1985 - Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel-Day Lewis, Maggie Sm

A Room With A View 1985. Helena Bonham Carter, Daniel Day-Lewis, Maggie Smith, Julian Sands, Judi Dench In this British drama based on the novel by E.M. Forster, Lucy Honeychurch (Helena Bonham-Carter), a young Englishwoman, is touring Italy with her older cousin (Maggie Smith). At a hotel in Florence, Lucy meets the charming and free-spirited George Emerson (Julian Sands). Although intrigued by George, once she's back in England Lucy ponders settling down with the wealthy, staid Cecil Vyse (Daniel Day-Lewis). When George reappears in her life, Lucy must decide between him and Cecil.