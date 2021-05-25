World Premiere: Swiss Bishop Appoints Lay Episcopal Vicars

Picture: Céline Ruffieux, Romuald Babey, Michel Racloz, Marie-Emmanuel Minot, #newsExpfqwgxkl

Bishop Charles Morerod of Lausanne/Geneva/Fribourg, has appointed two lay people and a permanent deacon as episcopal vicars as of 1 September.To cover things up a bit, the three are not called "episcopal vicars" but "episcopal commissioners for the diocesan regions," but this is only cosmetics.Céline Ruffieux, 47, a youth pastor, teacher and psychologist, was appointed for the French-speaking canton of Fribourg. Episcopal vicar Jean Glasson is demoted to parish moderator in Vevey. For the German-speaking canton of Fribourg, Marianne Pohl-Henzen has already been de facto episcopal vicar since August 2020.In the canton of Neuchâtel, Deacon Romuald Babey, 50, a hospital chaplain, teacher and former school headmaster, has been appointed. Episcopal vicar Pietro Guerini returns to Bergamo, Italy, reportedly because the area "suffered greatly from the Covid crisis" - or because he was unhappy of losing his position.In the canton of Vaud, Michel Racloz, 51 takes the helm. Episcopal vicar Christophe Godel becomes parish moderator in La Chaux-de-Fonds. Geneva's episcopal vicar Pascal Desthieux has not let himself be driven out. He remains in office.Furthermore, French-born Sister Marie-Emmanuel Minot, 77, former Superior General of the Fribourg Hospital Sisters, is appointed Episcopal Vicar for Consecrated Life.The bishop also appointed a second vicar general. He speaks of a "renewal" of the diocese.