Holy Money - Financial Scandals of the Catholic Church. Vislumbres Da Outra Margem on Aug 25, 2015 Holy Money (2014), an investigation into the Catholic Church finances, co-produced by ZDF/Arte … More

Holy Money - Financial Scandals of the Catholic Church.



Vislumbres Da Outra Margem on Aug 25, 2015 Holy Money (2014), an investigation into the Catholic Church finances, co-produced by ZDF/Arte and Al Jazeera America and broadcast in more than 20 countries. Historian and Mafia expert John Dickie is the author of the best-selling and critically acclaimed “Cosa Nostra” and “Mafia Republic”. The director is Jesus Garces Lambert.

.