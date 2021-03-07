Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, Being Pro Transgender Athletes May Impact States' Bills The Senate has now confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, Miguel Cardona, for Education Secretary. … More





The Senate has now confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, Miguel Cardona, for Education Secretary. Cardona previously served as Connecticut's Education Commissioner. He has supported biological males who identify as transgender females to participate in girl's athletics. In 2019, several female athletes sued the state of Connecticut over its policy which allowed student-athletes to compete based on their preferred gender identity. Legal Counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, Christiana Holcomb, worked on the case involving the female athletes in Connecticut and joins to give us an update on the latest developments in the case. Holcomb talks about the new Education Secretary, Miguel Cardona, and what she thinks we can expect from him in the Biden administration. Former President Donald Trump has also been discussing women's sports. In his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, he said women's sports could die if transgender males were allowed to participate. Holcomb shares her thoughts on the former president's comments. And in Utah, a bill banning transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports is gaining traction, and there are a number of other states that are considering similar restrictions. The legal counsel discusses this matter further, and how Cardona's confirmation to Education Secretary may impact those bills.