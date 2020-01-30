Appeals Court Acquits French Cardinal Barbarin

Lyon appeals court has acquitted Lyon Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of "having covered up" homosexual abuse of minors (January 30).
The explanation for the ruling will be given later.
Barbarin had been given a six-month suspended sentence in March 2019 for "having covered up" abuses by a priest which dated as far back as the 1980s and 90s.
All crimes happened a decade before Barbarin took over in Lyon.
