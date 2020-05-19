THE SORROWFUL MYSTERIES Tuesdays & Fridays Special thanks to: Fr. Kevin Scallon & Dana Rosemary Scallon THE MEMORARE ============== REMEMBER, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it … More

THE SORROWFUL MYSTERIES Tuesdays & Fridays Special thanks to: Fr. Kevin Scallon & Dana Rosemary Scallon THE MEMORARE ============== REMEMBER, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly to thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother; to thee do I come; before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.