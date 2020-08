St. Hyacinth of Poland, the blessed of today, went - when Kiev came under attack from Mongol forces - to a Church to save the Most Blessed Sacrament. Then he heard the voice of the Blessed Virgin … More

St. Hyacinth of Poland, the blessed of today, went - when Kiev came under attack from Mongol forces - to a Church to save the Most Blessed Sacrament. Then he heard the voice of the Blessed Virgin Mary from a statue asking him to take her, too.