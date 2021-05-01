313. Our relationship wiith Jesus

Jesus sent the Spirit to his Church to continue on his behalf to guide his family. The catechism is the fruit of the Holy Spirit transmitted to the authority of the Catholic Church. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (version 1999) is the christian reflection on what Jesus taught us, a Bible study, and all that the Church believes and teaches about the Testaments that complement each other, and that God has given as our heritage.Let’s ask Jesus to help us deepen our faith and our relationship to him by being firmly anchored in the Catholic Church. The Church conveys all the care we need by receiving it from God.Jesus confers the authority of his Church to the Apostles and sends the Holy Spirit to nourish her in her roots. Let’s subscribe, adhere to the Church of the Lord which continues to watch over the Body and Blood of Christ.May Mary, our Mother of all, with Joseph, the Apostles and saints, teach us to take care of Jesus who is in our heart and to accept the teaching of the Church he has founded.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas