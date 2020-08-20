Home
Clicks
20
Trump: Arrested pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai "a brave man"
DefendTruth
32 minutes ago
From Wednesday. On the same day, the US ended three bilateral accords with Hong Kong, including its extradition agreement.
