Nikole Baringer talks about Catholic Charities; Lou Jacquet talks about St. Catherine of Alexandria; Fr, Jim Korda interviews Christa Blasko on Catholic Cemeteries; music from the CD Behold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Ed Laubacher reflects on the readings for the feast of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe.