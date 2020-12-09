172. Seeds

Jesus invites us to think:“Friend, who appointed me as your judge and arbitrator?” Luke, chapter 12, verse 14Jesus is not a judge as we may think. He doesn’t judge us as we often do. He lets us judge of what we achieve. He lets us decide if we want to share the goods of the kingdom of God that we carry within us. He even questions us. He wonders why we perceive him as a judge, in the sense of a referee.Let’s ask Jesus to help recognize in us what we can share of our spiritual life, so that his Heart overflows on people and between hearts.As the fields and the valleys are full of fruits and vegetables that feed us, all our actions and words are full of divine and beneficial seeds for those around us.Let’s gather the fruits of paradise and fill our baskets with hope, faith, charity and also prudence, temperance, strength and justice; the strength and righteousness that are from the Love of God, and offer them to all, so that they too may discover the beauty and wonder of the divine fields of God.Book: The Fruit that lastsNormand Thomas