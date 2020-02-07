What I really detest is so-called traditional Catholics that spread lies and half-truths by making saints say what they did not say. There’s no indication that Padre Pio ever uttered the fabricated words: “Divorce is the passport to hell”. Oh, while I am speaking of fabricated quotations, here is another quotation misattributed to Padre Pio: “The Jews are enemies of God and foes of our holy … More

What I really detest is so-called traditional Catholics that spread lies and half-truths by making saints say what they did not say. There’s no indication that Padre Pio ever uttered the fabricated words: “Divorce is the passport to hell”. Oh, while I am speaking of fabricated quotations, here is another quotation misattributed to Padre Pio: “The Jews are enemies of God and foes of our holy religion.” Shame on those persons that repeatedly and shamelessly spread lies and half-truths.