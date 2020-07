Genocide in Nigeria??? The persecution of Christians!

We catch up on the on-going persecution of Christians across the USA... and more so in Nigeria...more than 620 killed this year so far. Why are the Nigerian Christians under attack? A real …

We catch up on the on-going persecution of Christians across the USA... and more so in Nigeria...more than 620 killed this year so far. Why are the Nigerian Christians under attack? A real genocide? Our guests break it down and talk about the details that are hard to find on the internet. Pray for Nigeria! www.ipobinusa.org