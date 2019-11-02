Pro-abortion Joe Biden: ‘The Holy Father…gives me Communion’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his denial of communion by a Catholic priest in South Carolina is a “private matter,” but expressed regret that the priest had taken the issue to the press. “… More

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his denial of communion by a Catholic priest in South Carolina is a "private matter," but expressed regret that the priest had taken the issue to the press. "That's a private matter," Biden told PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff in an interview, when asked he if had been offended by the move. "He went to the press about it. And it's not a position that I've found anywhere else, including from the Holy Father, who gives me communion," Biden said.