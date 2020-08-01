St Alphonsus Liguori

"O most pure Virgin Mary, I venerate thy most holy heart, which was the delight and resting-place of God, thy heart overflowing with humility, purity, and divine love." - St Alphonsus Maria de … More

"O most pure Virgin Mary, I venerate thy most holy heart, which was the delight and resting-place of God, thy heart overflowing with humility, purity, and divine love." - St Alphonsus Maria de Ligouri, founder of the Redemptorists and Doctor of the Church, whose feast is on 1 August. This statue of the Saint is in the church of St Mary in Annapolis, MD.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr