100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II

tommy1
6
Today is the 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II. We remember his contribution to the cause of Freedom in Europe. twitter.com/hashtag/thankyoujohnpaul2More
De Profundis
Small Karol Wojtyla
De Profundis
Nice pics
HerzMariae
May 18th is the feast of Blessed Guilhem de Naurose: Occitan nobleman, Augustinian friar, priest, scholastic theologian, popular preacher, ascetic, mystic, wonderworker, exorcist, Prior of Pàmias, benefactor of the poor, and writer—who died at Tolosa on this day in 1369.
tommy1
That's your problem you'll have to deal with it, Tesa & Co.
Tesa
However, this is also John Paul II:
HerzMariae
And this
