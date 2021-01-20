Clicks99
DefendTruth
3
This is going to be the funniest 4 years in human history - the most powerful world power was not supposed to be a Monty Python sketch.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

DefendTruth
  • Report
"Every country has the government it deserves." Joseph de Maistre, Lettres et Opuscules
Tesa
  • Report
It’s weird to see grown adults pretend Biden is some new guy on the scene & we should give him a chance. He is 78; we’ve known for years who he is. A new title doesn’t change that.
DonaldSpitz
  • Report
This man does not even know what sex he is and Democrats are keen to go along with his abomination.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up