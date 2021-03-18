CATHOLIC WOMEN WERE BORNto be pure like the virgin Mary.................................................Catholic women were born to be brave like Joan of Arc.Catholic women were born to be little flowers like Saint Thérèse de Lisieux.Catholic women were born to be crusaders like Florine of Burgundy.Catholic women were born to battle like Maria La Bailadora.Catholic women were born to be good mothers like Saint Monica.Catholic women were born to be humble like saint Claire.Catholic women were born to be intelligent like Saint Catherine.Catholic women were born to be fearless like Saint Lucy.