Clicks34.1K
Mother Teresa of Calcutta-for children
Mother Teresa of Calcutta for Children.
Irishdancer1007 Canonization: Sunday, September 4, 2016...
Mother Teresa of Calcutta-for children
Mother Teresa of Calcutta-for children
Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta will be canonised on Sunday September 5, 2016 according to the news agency, Agi. http://www.catholicherald.co.uk/news/2015/11/18/report-mother-teresa-to-be-canonised-in-september-2016/
This is exactly what I am looking for, does anyone know where I can get it in French?
This is lovely. I'm going to show it to my children in school.
También me han pedido la traducción de los dibujos animados del Papa....Dios mediante, cuando vuelva a ir a Roma, si logro encontrar estos vídeos en espanyol, los compro, y luego subo la traducción... P.D. Entiendo el inglés perfectamente-pero me falta el tiempo para hacer el trabajo....
I like this, thank you for posting!