Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College Talks About the Nation's Fight Against COVID

The Trump Administration has announced major changes in its COVID-19 vaccine distribution approach. Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar, says the government will no longer hold back required second doses of the vaccines, practically doubling supply. Azar says that states should immediately start vaccinating other groups; the shots were originally going to health care workers and nursing home residents, now they are including people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems. Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College and Chairman of Medicine at St. Joseph University Hospital, Dr. Robert Lahita, joins to talk about the developments in the nation's fight against COVID-19. As of Monday morning, the government had distributed 25.5 million doses, but only about 9 million people had received their first shot. Dr. Lahita discusses how significant he thinks the changes announced will be in getting people vaccinated. The doctor explains what is known about the relationship between immunity to the virus after someone is vaccinated or infected. With a new variant of the COVID-19 virus having been identified, Dr. Lahita shares what is known about it and how effective our current vaccines are in fighting the new strand. He also gives his insight on what is being seen in New York, after John Hopkins University data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. had surpassed 100,000 for the last 40 straight days.