Correction...

Regarding that article I just sent with Pope Benedict and Pope Francis about the COVID-19 vaccines I forgot to add MARK OF THE BEAST BELOW IN CAPITAL LETTERS BOLD. Be vigil and stay alert, if we Don't know what the TRUE Magisterium of the only TRUE Church and Religion is, which is CATHOLIC and APOSTOLIC, then we better learn fast. DO NOT take the COVID-19 vaccines as it either is or part of the Mark of the Beast, its a bit like eating at a wedding the first light meals are the masks,lockdowns, censorship, restrictions, the main is the COVID-19 vaccines, desert is excepting the image or number of the MARK OF THE BEAST in the right hand or forhead as book of Revelation says in the bible. The entire meals are a banquet feast just like the Mark of the Beast is in stages and ends with a desert that leads to worshiping the Beast Antichrist which leads to Hell for eternity.