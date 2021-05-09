St Georges Preca - May 9 What do you know about St. George Preca? FaithMinistryChannel Created by Fr. Gilbert Choondal SDB, Nitika Don Bosco, Kolkata George Preca (in Maltese: Ġorġ Preca) (12 Febru… More

FaithMinistryChannel Created by Fr. Gilbert Choondal SDB, Nitika Don Bosco, Kolkata George Preca (in Maltese: Ġorġ Preca) (12 February 1880 – 26 July 1962) was a Maltese Catholic priest and the founder of the Society of Christian Doctrine as well as a Third Order Carmelite. He is known as "Dun Ġorġ" in Maltese and Pope John Paul II dubbed him "Malta’s second father in faith". He assumed the religious name of "Franco" after becoming a Secular Carmelite. He was a popular figure among some groups, and his pastoral care and religious teaching earned recognition. However, his activities raised suspicions of heresy from senior clergy. He was ordered to close down his teaching centres for a time while they could be investigated; they were subsequently re-opened.



His activism earned him praise and in 1952, Pope Pius XII nominated him as a Papal Privy Chamberlain and awarded the rank of Monsignor.



In 1957 he composed five new mysteries for the Rosary for his followers which he had referred to as the "Mysteries of Light" He was canonized as a saint by the Catholic Church in 2007.