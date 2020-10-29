Francis cancels public Christmas celebrations despite having just attended ecumenical extravaganza

Jorge Bergoglio has cancelled Christmas Midnight Mass despite the fact that he just participated in an in-person ecumenical prayer gathering with Buddhist, Muslim and other non-Catholic leaders. It … More

Jorge Bergoglio has cancelled Christmas Midnight Mass despite the fact that he just participated in an in-person ecumenical prayer gathering with Buddhist, Muslim and other non-Catholic leaders. It is just as Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano predicted. "The Holy See wants to replicate the unfortunate lockdown of past months...[it is] the Holy See's intention to support the 'pandemic' media narrative," he recently said. Read more: lifesitenews.com/…a-huge-ecumenical-extravaganza