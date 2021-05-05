Clicks8
Archbishop Vigano & The Latest Charade From Francis
Pope Francis made some meaningless legal reforms recently, and I say meaningless because he had the full power to put McCarrick in shackles but chose not to. Vigano weighs in on this.
