Please comment. Pope’s most recent video

AT THE SERVICE OF HUMAN FRATERNITY
Published on 5 Jan 2021
When we pray to God following Jesus, we come together as brothers and sisters with those who pray according to other cultures, other traditions and other beliefs. We are brothers and sisters who pray. Fraternity leads us to open ourselves to the Father of all and to see in the other a brother or sister, to share our lives or to support, to love, and to know each other. The Church values God’s action in other religions, without forgetting that for us Christians, the wellspring of human dignity and fraternity, is in the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We believers must return to our sources and concentrate on what is essential. What is essential to our faith is the adoration of God and love of neighbor. Let us pray that the Lord may give us the grace to live in full fellowship with our brothers and sisters of other religions and not fight each other, and praying for one another, open ourselves to all.
youtube.com/watch?v=JdAKAC4CgfU
"In Portugal, the dogma of the Faithwill always be preserved etc." (Our Lady of Fatima, July 13, 1917) Time to revisit what is essential for Catholic unity check out all the dogmas of the one true Faith traditionalcatholicpriest.com/…dogmas-of-the-catholic-church/More
God created all things in this world to be diverse in nature.
God has given human beings a free mind. Humans may or may not believe in God.
But God has mercy on all human beings. And Christ has redeemed mankind.
Although human beliefs are different. But everyone is a child of God.
They express their beliefs coming from the heart.
God knows what is in their minds.
If he has a good heart …More
God created all things in this world to be diverse in nature.
Benedict XVI made a video???