'Crazy' Nancy Pelosi won't succeed in her 'last-ditch stunt' against President Trump. Sky News host Cory Bernardi says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has an "unhealthy obsession with Donald Trump". Senio… More

'Crazy' Nancy Pelosi won't succeed in her 'last-ditch stunt' against President Trump.



Sky News host Cory Bernardi says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has an "unhealthy obsession with Donald Trump".



Senior Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi, have sought to urge Vice President Mike Pence to consider invoking the 25th Amendment and force Donald Trump’s removal from office.



Though there is under two weeks to go until inauguration day, the Democrats consider it a threat for Donald Trump to remain in office.



Nancy Pelosi has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke powers to remove President Trump from office otherwise the House will proceed with bringing legislation to impeach him.



Mr Bernardi said "crazy" Nancy Pelosi is attempting a "last-ditch stunt" against President Trump.



"She's not going to succeed with impeachment," Mr Bernardi said.