Betrothal of the Virgin Mary & St Joseph

"Mary and Joseph were but one heart and soul; they were two in one same mind, one same affection, and each of them was the other's second half, because Our Lady and he were so to speak, only one person. The heart of Mary with that of Joseph, and the heart of Joseph with that of Mary, who ever could imagine a union so intimate, a grace so great!" – St Bernardine of Siena. There is a liturgical custom in some places and congregations of celebrating the Marriage of Our Lady and St Joseph on the 23rd of January. This wood carving is from a retable in the church of Notre Dame du Sablon in Brussels. My Homily for today can be read



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr