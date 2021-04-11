Some "Quotes" by Saint Jean-Marie Vianney

"The priesthood is the love of the Heart of Jesus. When you see the Priest, think of Our Lord Jesus Christ" (Jean-Marie Vianney)"The Passion of Our Lord is like a great river that descends from a mountain and never runs out" (Curé d'Ars)"When we are before the Holy Sacrament, instead of looking around us, let us close our eyes and our mouths; let us open our hearts, the good God will open his. We will go to him, he will come to us, one to ask and the other to receive: it will be like a breath from one to the other. How sweet we do not find to forget ourselves in search of God! The saints were lost to see only God, to work only for him; they forgot all the objects created to find only him: this is how we arrive in heaven" (Jean-Marie Vianney)"Humility is like a scale; the lower you are on one side, the higher you are on the other" (Curé d'Ars)