This still living Shark was born short after the Council of Trent

This is a 393-years old Greenland Shark that was located in the Arctic Ocean. It's been wandering the ocean since 1627. It is the oldest living vertebrate known on the planet.

Photo by Julius Nielsen.



Greenland sharks can live up to 500 years. Scientists use radiocarbon dating on their eye fluid to determine current age.