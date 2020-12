Today, tamales are often eaten during festivities, such as Christmas , the Day of the Dead Las Posadas , La Candelaria Day (February 2) and Mexican Independence Day Few countries have such an extensive variety of tamales as Mexico, where they're considered one of the most beloved traditional foods. Almost every region and state in the country has its own kind of tamal. It is said that …

Today, tamales are often eaten during festivities, such as Christmas , the Day of the Dead Las Posadas , La Candelaria Day (February 2) and Mexican Independence Day Few countries have such an extensive variety of tamales as Mexico, where they're considered one of the most beloved traditional foods. Almost every region and state in the country has its own kind of tamal. It is said that there are between 500 and 1000 different types of tamales all around the country. Some experts estimate the annual consumption in hundreds of millions every year.