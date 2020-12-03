Clicks4.9K
Mexican cuisine - Tamales 1/3
Today, tamales are often eaten during festivities, such as Christmas, the Day of the Dead, Las Posadas, La Candelaria Day (February 2) and Mexican Independence Day.
Few countries have such an extensive variety of tamales as Mexico, where they're considered one of the most beloved traditional foods. Almost every region and state in the country has its own kind of tamal. It is said that there are between 500 and 1000 different types of tamales all around the country. Some experts estimate the annual consumption in hundreds of millions every year.
Existe evidencia de que las culturas predominantes en México que llevaron el maíz a otras culturas y regiones, también llevaron consigo platos y formas de cocinar el maíz. Siendo el tamal un método sencillo de cocción del maíz, es posible pensar que podría haber sido inventado en alguna de las posibles regiones origen del maíz, es decir desde México, hasta Sudamérica y de ahí llevado a otras culturas y regiones.
Los tamales son descritos en México por Fray Bernardino de Sahagún en Historia General de las cosas de Nueva España a principios del siglo XVI.
