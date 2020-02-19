Catholic University Accuses Priest of “Abuse” to Get Rid of Him

Father Luis Talló Figueroa, a theology professor, was fired on February 4 by the Catholic University of Salta, Argentina after two students alleged, he had asked them for "sexual favors" in exchange for good grades (AbcDiario.com.ar, February 15).Talló denied the accusations asking police to inquire and to find the witness statement which the University withheld.Police only found a brief student complaint unrelated to what Talló was accused of. The case was dismissed.Talló explains, the University looked for an excuse to fire him without paying compensation, because job opportunities at the University decrease. In 23 years of service he never had any problems.