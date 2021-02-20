An Urgent Message from Fatima | Dr. Ralph Martin | Going Deeper. One of the key messages of Fatima is to offer our sufferings in reparation for the sins of the world and for the salvation of souls. … More





One of the key messages of Fatima is to offer our sufferings in reparation for the sins of the world and for the salvation of souls. Watch Dr. Ralph Martin, President of Renewal Ministry, speaking about the Fatima messages at the Immaculata Mission School 2020.



MORE FROM SHALOM WORLD

Shalom World's main website:

Shalom Media:

Shalom Tidings:

Shalom Media Store:



TO DOWNLOAD THE APP

iOS:

Android:



TO SUPPORT US

payments.shalommedia.org/tvdonation



SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram:

LinkedIn:

Subscribe: An Urgent Message from Fatima | Dr. Ralph Martin | Going Deeper.One of the key messages of Fatima is to offer our sufferings in reparation for the sins of the world and for the salvation of souls. Watch Dr. Ralph Martin, President of Renewal Ministry, speaking about the Fatima messages at the Immaculata Mission School 2020.MORE FROM SHALOM WORLDShalom World's main website: shalomworld.org Shalom Media: shalommedia.org Shalom Tidings: shalomtidings.org Shalom Media Store: shalommediastore.org TO DOWNLOAD THE APPiOS: apps.apple.com/…pp/shalom-world-tv/id995030357 Android: play.google.com/…ino.shalomworld&hl=en_IN&gl=GB TO SUPPORT USSOCIAL MEDIAFacebook: facebook.com/login/web/ Twitter: twitter.com/shalomworldtv Instagram: instagram.com/accounts/login/ LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/shalom-world Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCErQl0ZF36rb667dMJCjC3A