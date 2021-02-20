Clicks9
An Urgent Message from Fatima | Dr. Ralph Martin | Going Deeper. One of the key messages of Fatima is to offer our sufferings in reparation for the sins of the world and for the salvation of souls. …More
One of the key messages of Fatima is to offer our sufferings in reparation for the sins of the world and for the salvation of souls. Watch Dr. Ralph Martin, President of Renewal Ministry, speaking about the Fatima messages at the Immaculata Mission School 2020.
