We wanna see Jesus!

Gospel of Sunday March 21 2021 V Sunday of Lent



Dear brothers and sisters, the passage of the Gospel of John we listen on Sunday March 21, reports the request of the Greeks to Philip to see Jesus. This request reveals, somehow, the desire hidden in the deepest heart of humanity of all times.

In fact, is it not in the encounter with Jesus, through faith, that man discovers his true identity?

Thus only in the experience of the unheard beauty and purity of God's love that is revealed in the life, passion, death and Resurrection of Jesus does man become aware of not being an "orphan" in the world but of having a most tender Father who created him out of love, and "got out of himself" in the Only Begotten Son to give him eternal life!