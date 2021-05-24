First Reading: Genesis 3: 9-15, 20 or Acts 1: 12-14 breski1

9

R. (3) Glorious things are told of you, O city of God. Responsorial Psalm: Psalms 87: 1-2, 3 and 5, 6-7(3) Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

R. Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

R. Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

R. Glorious things are told of you, O city of God.

breski1And the Lord God called Adam, and said to him: Where art thou?And he said: I heard thy voice in paradise; and I was afraid, because I was naked, and I hid myself.And he said to him: And who hath told thee that thou wast naked, but that thou hast eaten of the tree whereof I commanded thee that thou shouldst not eat?And Adam said: The woman, whom thou gavest me to be my companion, gave me of the tree, and I did eat.And the Lord God said to the woman: Why hast thou done this? And she answered: The serpent deceived me, and I did eat.And the Lord God said to the serpent: Because thou hast done this thing, thou art cursed among all cattle, and beasts of the earth: upon thy breast shalt thou go, and earth shalt thou eat all the days of thy life.I will put enmities between thee and the woman, and thy seed and her seed: she shall crush thy head, and thou shalt lie in wait for her heel.And Adam called the name of his wife Eve: because she was the mother of all the living.Then they returned to Jerusalem from the mount that is called Olivet, which is nigh Jerusalem, within a sabbath day’s journey.And when they were come in, they went up into an upper room, where abode Peter and John, James and Andrew, Philip and Thomas, Bartholomew and Matthew, James of Alpheus, and Simon Zelotes, and Jude the brother of James.All these were persevering with one mind in prayer with the women, and Mary the mother of Jesus, and with his brethren.For the sons of Core, a psalm of a canticle. The foundations thereof are in the holy mountains:The Lord loveth the gates of Sion above all the tabernacles of Jacob.Glorious things are said of thee, O city of God.Shall not Sion say: This man and that man is born in her? and the Highest himself hath founded her.The Lord shall tell in his writings of peoples and of princes, of them that have been in her.The dwelling in thee is as it were of all rejoicing.