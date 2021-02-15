"Stuff" is a conversation with seven couples from a variety of countries and backgrounds, but with a single shared concern: that their children …

"Stuff"– An Open Conversation

"Stuff" is a conversation with seven couples from a variety of countries and backgrounds, but with a single shared concern: that their children form healthy relationships with material goods and learn how to use them responsibly.



SOCIAL INITIATIVES 02/12/2021

Fratelli tutti

WE WANT OUR CHILDREN TO HAVE HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS WITH MATERIAL THINGS.