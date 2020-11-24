Congressman French Hill Shares the Importance of His Catholic Faith | EWTN News Nightly Congressman French Hill has been working to wipe out the limitations on religious freedom, of all kinds, for … More





Congressman French Hill has been working to wipe out the limitations on religious freedom, of all kinds, for years. Hill explains how in 2018 the pope had discussed both red martyrdom - "those who face death and persecution on account of their religious beliefs" and "white martyrdom, which occurs in democratic countries when freedom of religion is restricted." He compares this to the current restrictions in some parts of the country, on churches being forced to close during the pandemic. The congressman credits his grandmother and great-aunt for instilling the Catholic faith in him and his family. He now has the honor of teaching his children the importance of serving the Lord. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.