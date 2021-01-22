New President Joe Biden's Nominees Already Being Confirmed By the Senate | EWTN News Nightly With a new president comes a new team of senior leadership in the federal government. Dozens of career … More





With a new president comes a new team of senior leadership in the federal government. Dozens of career civil servants are temporarily leading federal agencies until President Joe Biden's permanent nominees are confirmed by the Senate. The confirmation process is already in full swing. Thursday morning, Pete Buttigieg was in the hot seat, taking questions from Senators on his qualifications to be the next Secretary of Transportation. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, focused on the important role infrastructure jobs will play in rebuilding the economy. His is just one of the recognizable names, like Janet Yellen and Susan Rice, that are now eager to get to work for the new administration, across the federal government. These also include nominees with a special focus on the environment and a team dedicated to combating and eradicating COVID-19. Democrats believe President Biden's nominations will face little resistance, like the rest of the new president's agenda. Although, Republicans are not promising to be a rubber stamp. Correspondent Mark Irons reports.