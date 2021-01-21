Guanay was under water - Severe flooding hit Bolivia. At least 50 thousand people were affected by floods caused by heavy rains in Bolivia. The departments of Beni and Tarija, where the military were… More





At least 50 thousand people were affected by floods caused by heavy rains in Bolivia.

The departments of Beni and Tarija, where the military were sent to provide assistance to the population in emergency cases, suffered most from the consequences of the disaster.

Floods and river floods have also been recorded in places such as Tupisa, Villa Montes, Guanay, Vinto and others.



