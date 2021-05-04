« Apart from Me you can do nothing. »(John, Chapter 15, Verse 5)We can steal many times in a lifetime ...And it happens every time we think thatit is we who act ... who help ...who forgive ... who love …Without realizing it too much,we steal the Crown of Merits of Jesusthat lives in us. Let us remember that Word …« I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. »(Galatians Chapter 2, Verse 20)Realizing that it's not us anymorewho help, who forgive, who love,we realize it's Christ Jesuswho does all of this in each of us.When we recite these words in the Our Father« Thy Kingdom come » ...Every time we leave Himenter our heart,We give Him back His Crown of Gloryand allow Him to reign in us every time.(L.C.)