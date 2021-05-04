« Apart from Me you can do nothing. »
(John, Chapter 15, Verse 5)
We can steal many times in a lifetime ...
And it happens every time we think that
it is we who act ... who help ...
who forgive ... who love …
Without realizing it too much,
we steal the Crown of Merits of Jesus
that lives in us. Let us remember that Word …
« I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. »
(Galatians Chapter 2, Verse 20)
Realizing that it's not us anymore
who help, who forgive, who love,
we realize it's Christ Jesus
who does all of this in each of us.
When we recite these words in the Our Father
« Thy Kingdom come » ...
Every time we leave Him
enter our heart,
We give Him back His Crown of Glory
and allow Him to reign in us every time.
(L.C.)
