Who is Allah, or how to be a moslem ?Praise be Jesus-Christ, His grace and His peace be with you! We read in the Quran (Quran 9.28-30): « The christians say:"The Messiah is Son of God!" [...] That Allah exterminate them! (9.30; 63.4)" Who talks here?Who says : « That Allah exterminate them ! » ? The Quran being the eternal word of Allah,Does Allah speak eternally to himself, as to a other ? Since Allah is splitting up, to talk to himself,how could he be only one? But if Allah is divided in desiring what obviously he can't realize...then his defeat is sure. because all that is divided is destroyed (Mt 12.25-26). And so, in spite of his willto exterminate the Christians and of efforts deployed through the ages by his pious servants for that,it is in spite of this, therefore, that there are of Christians, so, is Allah the true God? Because the true Godis neither a liar nor a powerless to realize what He wants ... And if Allah is not the true God, who is he?Who else than the Demon is impersonating God (Mt 4: 8-9; 2 Cor 11:14),and is characterized precisely by the hatred of Christians(Mt 10.25 ; Jn 8.37-47 ; 15.20 ; 16.2 ; Quran 2.193 ; 3.152 ; 4.48,116 ; 5.72 ; 8.55 ; 9.5,17,28-30,113 ; 48.6 ; 98.6 …) ?But that Allah is splitting up (Quran 9.28-30), and here comes the recognition of the reflexivity in God,of the God's relationship with Himself, necessary foundation to the confession of the Trinitarian nature of true God,which is Relationship with Himself, in Himself, and by Himself, Father, Son and Holy Spirit!It is important to notice that the lie cannot to exist without the truth, The Demon is obliged until in the Quran,to give glory to the alone and true God, the Holy Trinity (Quran 9.30; 24.35…)…And in fact, if God were not Relation in Himself, how could he to be in Relation outside of Himself,by creating us, we who are not neither God nor anything, and in maintaining a relationship, by His Spirit,with those who believe in His word, incarnated? (Jn 1.1+) (Quran 19.34) God, unable to find a model out of Himself,because nothing exists without Him, has created us to His resemblance (Gn 1.27), and this resemblanceis truly divine. She is a other Himself. "Jesus is the image of the invisible God. (Col 1.15; Quran 19.34)"He is the word by which God says eternally to Himself, by which God knows Himself —"Anyone sees Me, sees the Father", says Jesus (Jn 14.9; Quran 4.171; 19.34),and in knowing Himself, God knows everything. Therefore, paradoxically, but logically,this sentence: "That Allah exterminate the Christians! "(Quran 9.30) should to bring the muslims to leave islam,because islam has as only reason to exist to deny the Relationship in God, to blaspheme the Holy Trinity (Quran 4.171; 5.73),to persecute the Church (Quran 2.193 ; 5.51 ; 9.5,28-30,33,123 ; 98.6), who is the Body of Christ (1 Co 12.12 ; Ep 5.30 ; Col 1.18),God incarnated, and thus to damn the souls (Mk 16:16, Jn 3.36, Rm 5.8-9, 1 Th 1.10)that he makes enemies (Quran 3.55) of the alone Savior ...Because only Jesus is the Messiah, the Christ, (Quran 4.157, 171; 5.17, 72, 75; 9.31) the Savior!The good new is that the word of God took flesh in our humanity, so that in Him we see God Himself,and in seeing Him, we shared His happiness to be God!"I am the way, the truth and the Life. No one goes to Father THAT by Me, says Jesus. (John 14.6) »By His death, he killed the death. By His resurrection He opened the doors of the eternal life ...At the cost of His sacrifice, He atoned for our sins, so that we became worthy to see God.Blessed then are those who believe God able to do that for us, to love each other until to die on a cross,and who receive in the baptism the fruit of the Sacrifice of Jesus: the forgiveness of sins and the eternal life!But misfortune to those who refuse to believe God able to love us at this level, because hell awaits them for fair wageof their disbelief to believe God so goodand for price of their sins!"Go, of all the nations made of disciples, baptize them at the name of the Father,of Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teach them everything I have taught you.I am with you every day,until the end of the world. (Mt 28.19-20)"