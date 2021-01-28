Clicks5
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 4,26-34.
Jesus said to the crowds: "This is how it is with the Kingdom of God; it is as if a man were to scatter seed on the land
and would sleep and rise night and day and the seed would sprout and grow, he knows not how.
Of its own accord the land yields fruit, first the blade, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear.
And when the grain is ripe, he wields the sickle at once, for the harvest has come."
He said, "To what shall we compare the kingdom of God, or what parable can we use for it?
It is like a mustard seed that, when it is sown in the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on the earth.
But once it is sown, it springs up and becomes the largest of plants and puts forth large branches, so that the birds of the sky can dwell in its shade."
With many such parables he spoke the word to them as they were able to understand it.
Without parables he did not speak to them, but to his own disciples he explained everything in private.
Saint Claude la Colombière (1641-1682)
Jesuit
An act of trust in God
God watches over those who hope
As for me, my God, I am so convinced that you watch over those who hope in you, and that one cannot lack for anything when one expects everything from you, that I have resolved to live in future without any anxiety and to unload all my worries onto you: "Even as I lie down, sleep comes, and with sleep tranquility; what need, Lord, of anything but yourself to bring me confidence?" (Ps 4:9-10 Knox/Vg.). Men may strip me of possessions and honor; sicknesses may take away from me both strength and the means of serving you; I may even lose your grace through sin; but I will never lose my hope; I will preserve it to the end of my life and all the demons of hell will try hard in vain to snatch it from me: "In peace, even as I lie down, sleep comes." Some may look for their happiness either from their wealth or their talents; others rely on the innocence of their lives or the rigor of their penances, the amount of their almsgiving or the fervor of their prayer: "You alone, Lord, make me dwell in security." As for me, Lord, all my Trust, this is my trust itself. This trust will never deceive anyone. "Was there ever anyone that trusted in the Lord and was disappointed?" (Sir 2:11 Knox/Vg.)
Letter to the Hebrews 10,32-39.
Remember the days past when, after you had been enlightened, you endured a great contest of suffering.
At times you were publicly exposed to abuse and affliction; at other times you associated yourselves with those so treated.
Remember the days past when, after you had been enlightened, you endured a great contest of suffering.
At times you were publicly exposed to abuse and affliction; at other times you associated yourselves with those so treated.
Letter to the Hebrews 10,32-39.
Remember the days past when, after you had been enlightened, you endured a great contest of suffering.
At times you were publicly exposed to abuse and affliction; at other times you associated yourselves with those so treated.
You even joined in the sufferings of those in prison and joyfully accepted the confiscation of your property, knowing that you had a better and lasting possession.
Therefore, do not throw away your confidence; it will have great recompense.
You need endurance to do the will of God and receive what he has promised.
"For, after just a brief moment, he who is to come shall come; he shall not delay.
But my just one shall live by faith, and if he draws back I take no pleasure in him."
We are not among those who draw back and perish, but among those who have faith and will possess life.
Psalms 37(36),3-4.5-6.23-24.39-40.
Trust in the LORD and do good,
that you may dwell in the land and be fed in security.
Take delight in the LORD,
and he will grant you your heart's requests.
Commit to the LORD your way;
trust in him, and he will act.
He will make justice dawn for you like the light;
bright as the noonday shall be your vindication.
By the LORD are the steps of a man made firm,
and he approves his way.
Though he fall, he does not lie prostrate,
for the hand of the LORD sustains him.
The salvation of the just is from the LORD;
He is their refuge in time of distress.
The LORD helps them and delivers them;
He delivers them from the wicked and saves them,
because they take refuge in him.
