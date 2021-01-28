Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 4,26-34. Jesus said to the crowds: "This is how it is with the Kingdom of God; it is as if a man were to scatter seed on the land and would sleep … More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 4,26-34.

Saint Claude la Colombière (1641-1682)

An act of trust in God

God watches over those who hope

As for me, my God, I am so convinced that you watch over those who hope in you, and that one cannot lack for anything when one expects everything from you, that I have resolved to live in future without any anxiety and to unload all my worries onto you: "Even as I lie down, sleep comes, and with sleep tranquility; what need, Lord, of anything but yourself to bring me confidence?" (Ps 4:9-10 Knox/Vg.). Men may strip me of possessions and honor; sicknesses may take away from me both strength and the means of serving you; I may even lose your grace through sin; but I will never lose my hope; I will preserve it to the end of my life and all the demons of hell will try hard in vain to snatch it from me: "In peace, even as I lie down, sleep comes." Some may look for their happiness either from their wealth or their talents; others rely on the innocence of their lives or the rigor of their penances, the amount of their almsgiving or the fervor of their prayer: "You alone, Lord, make me dwell in security." As for me, Lord, all my Trust, this is my trust itself. This trust will never deceive anyone. "Was there ever anyone that trusted in the Lord and was disappointed?" (Sir 2:11 Knox/Vg.)

Jesus said to the crowds: "This is how it is with the Kingdom of God; it is as if a man were to scatter seed on the landand would sleep and rise night and day and the seed would sprout and grow, he knows not how.Of its own accord the land yields fruit, first the blade, then the ear, then the full grain in the ear.And when the grain is ripe, he wields the sickle at once, for the harvest has come."He said, "To what shall we compare the kingdom of God, or what parable can we use for it?It is like a mustard seed that, when it is sown in the ground, is the smallest of all the seeds on the earth.But once it is sown, it springs up and becomes the largest of plants and puts forth large branches, so that the birds of the sky can dwell in its shade."With many such parables he spoke the word to them as they were able to understand it.Without parables he did not speak to them, but to his own disciples he explained everything in private.Jesuit