EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, February 4, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden delivered a videotaped, faith-filled message at today’s National Prayer Breakfast—not to be … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden delivered a videotaped, faith-filled message at today’s National Prayer Breakfast—not to be confused with the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast—while quoting scripture and asking Americans to help each other right now. Democrats want to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her House committee assignments. They condemn the lawmaker for her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, in the Senate, Republican Senator Josh Hawley is calling on President Joe Biden to reinstate the pro-life Mexico City Policy. Today marks the first ever International Day of Human Fraternity, with Pope Francis stating that fraternity is the new frontier of humanity. Editor-in-chief of Asia News, Fr. Bernardo Cervellera, joins to share why Pope Francis' visit to Abu Dhabi two years ago was so important and what the response has been so far to the first World Day of Fraternity. Also, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, Thomas Carroll, joins to tell us how they have been able to keep their students in classrooms while many other schools across the country continue to teach online or use hybrid models. And finally this evening, pro-lifers are praising a decision by a federal judge, ordering the release of documents related to the June Medical Services case. The associate director of Louisiana Right to Life, Angie Thomas, joins to talk more about the significance of this federal court order. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, February 4, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: President Joe Biden delivered a videotaped, faith-filled message at today’s National Prayer Breakfast—not to be confused with the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast—while quoting scripture and asking Americans to help each other right now. Democrats want to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her House committee assignments. They condemn the lawmaker for her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, in the Senate, Republican Senator Josh Hawley is calling on President Joe Biden to reinstate the pro-life Mexico City Policy. Today marks the first ever International Day of Human Fraternity, with Pope Francis stating that fraternity is the new frontier of humanity. Editor-in-chief of Asia News, Fr. Bernardo Cervellera, joins to share why Pope Francis' visit to Abu Dhabi two years ago was so important and what the response has been so far to the first World Day of Fraternity. Also, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston, Thomas Carroll, joins to tell us how they have been able to keep their students in classrooms while many other schools across the country continue to teach online or use hybrid models. And finally this evening, pro-lifers are praising a decision by a federal judge, ordering the release of documents related to the June Medical Services case. The associate director of Louisiana Right to Life, Angie Thomas, joins to talk more about the significance of this federal court order. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly