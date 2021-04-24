Inside A Carmelite Convent - Filmed in 1959 For Educational Purposes this little video is a wonderful way to learn something of the religious life. Only God Himself knows how many graces He has … More

Inside A Carmelite Convent - Filmed in 1959



For Educational Purposes this little video is a wonderful way to learn something of the religious life. Only God Himself knows how many graces He has poured out upon us who live in the world, in answer to the many prayers and sacrifices that Holy Religious like these have made and still make today.