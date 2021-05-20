332. Our personal mission

Paul invites us to deepen our faith, it’s our personal mission:I remind you, brothers, of the gospel I preached to you, which you indeed received and in which you also stand. Through it you are also being saved, if you hold fast to the word I preached to you, unless you believed in vain. 1 Corinthians, chapter 15, verses 1 to 2Let’s receive the Gospel, meditate on it, share it. Many of us share on the Word and faith in small groups. Whenever we pray alone or in groups, the Word enters our life and sows new small shoots of faith and hope. To remain attached to the Word and the Eucharist saves us. To move away from it, takes us away from God.Jesus teaches his Word:“While the crowd was pressing in on Jesus and listening to the word of God, he was standing by the Lake of Gennesaret.” Luke, chapter 5, verse 1The crowd stands near Jesus to hear his teaching. When we come together to share the Word, Jesus teaches the group in particular and he also teaches us personally.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas