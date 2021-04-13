Card. Schönborn tramples God’s law and blesses sodomites On 25 March 2021, Cardinal Schönborn publicly criticized the 15 March decree from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on the … More

“If the request for a blessing is honest, if it is truly the request for God’s blessing for the life path that these two people are trying to make, whatever condition they find themselves in, then this blessing will not be denied them.”

“Many homosexuals see the Church as a mother and that is why this declaration has struck many in a particularly painful way, because they have the feeling of being rejected by the Church.”

“The Church must teach, but before everything else she is a mother.”

“Many homosexual people are particularly sensitive to this question: ‘Is the Church a mother for us?’ A mother will not deny a blessing.”

“Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding towns gave themselves up to sexual immorality and perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire.”

“A blessing is not a reward for good behaviour, but a plea for help from above.”

“Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. ... Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.”

“He condemned the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah by burning them to ashes, and made them an example of what is going to happen to the ungodly.”

“As a priest I would tell a same-sex couple: ‘You have not fulfilled the whole ideal.’”

“Unless you repent of sodomy, you will be eternally condemned. Blessing an abomination is out of the question, because it is blasphemy against God and a mockery of the Church.”

“I would instruct that such a couple ought to live based on human virtues, without which there is no successful partnership. And that deserves a blessing.”

“The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith was attempting ... to quell the notion that a same-sex union could ever be equal to marriage.”

On 25 March 2021, Cardinal Schönborn publicly criticized the 15 March decree from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on the inadmissibility of blessing so-called same-sex couples. Schönborn has won 350 Austrian priests who will continue to bless sodomites in union with him.: It begins with the blessing of sodomites, but faced with the current gender ideology that Schönborn-style prelates are embracing, one can soon expect a man with a goat coming with an honest request for a blessing. If even such a “couple”according to Schönborn’s new teaching,either.: The Church is a community of those who have believed in Christ and have chosen to follow Him in the path of God’s commandments in order to save their immortal souls. To these, the Church is a mother. However, she is not a mother to those whose father is the devil and who stubbornly reject repentance, God’s commandments and salvation.the truths of the faith necessary for salvation. Pseudo Pope Bergoglio and the homosexual lobby in the highest places no longer belong to the Church of Christ, and therefore they do not teach the truths of God or God’s commandments, but do the opposite. They preach heresies instead of the truths of faith, immorality instead of moral laws, perversion instead of virtues. And above all, the Bergoglian sect notoriously rejects repentance, which is the condition of salvation. This sect kills the Church of Christ, our mother. Schönborn is one of the leading men of the Bergoglian sect. In 2020, Bergoglio advocated the legalization of sodomite unions. Sodomy brings a curse on the Church and on humanity and is an instrument of genocide, much like the mRNA vaccine forced by Bergoglio.: The Bible calls the sin of sodomy an abomination and perversion. Exemplary punishment for sodomy is eternal fire. The Word of God warns:(Jude 1:7) To make the abomination of sodomy a pseudo sacrament of matrimony is the height of apostasy. If the members of the Body of Christ accepted this attitude, they would commit spiritual suicide. Only the harlot of the antichrist, as a so-called mother, can bless sin and perversion!Preaching a false gospel, Schönborn brings a curse both on himself and on those who submit to him, and builds the Church of the antichrist.: If God is to givethe condition is for man to seek a good thing that is not contrary to God’s laws or commandments. As for sodomy, however, the Word of God says:(Rom 1:26f) God does not bless the sin of homosexuality but punishes it, and He even warns the future generations:(2Pet 2:6)is obliged tosodomites:As a priest I am obliged to say this word of truth. The Church cannot call the path to hell, even if she adds: not(ideal).: What an absurdity it is to approve of a grave sin and a path to perdition, and to teach people to disguise themselves with. This is the height of clerical pharisaism and the loss of common sense! It is spiritual schizophrenia and demonic possession to lead people to commit a crime against God and neighbour, and talk about: In other words, Schönborn is of the opinion that the blessing of sodomites is equal to the sacrament of matrimony!as he said,. Schönborn once again proved that he had excluded himself from the Church of Christ, according to Gal 1:8-9, for the proclamation of a false gospel. The believers must not obey this religious imposter, who, moreover, helped in a vile manner in removing the true Catholic Cardinal Groër. Then he usurped the office of the primate of the Austrian Church. Those who obey and submit to Schönborn bring on themselves a curse that has been placed on him. If a bishop, priest or layman does not separate from him even at the hour of death, such a one will be eternally condemned. One must know it.A bunch of 350 Austrian priests have joined hands under Schönborn. They bless sodomites, thus trampling God’s law and mocking God. The aim of Schönborn’s clerical bunch is to throw not only sodomites into hell but as many deceived Austrian Catholics as possible. May there be at least 35 priests found in Austria who will separate themselves from the Bergoglian sect and fight together for Christ and for the salvation of immortal souls!+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops1 April 2021