Pope Francis received the first all-electric car from Fisker, a company that creates affordable electric cars and innovative mobility solutions. During a visit to the Vatican City on Thursday, Fisker co-founders Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker presented Pope Francis with the vision for this next-generation popemobile in front of a private audience. For those gathered for Pope Francis' blessings, this all-electric vehicle will have the first exhaust-free and emissions-free experience. On the inside, a wide, modern, all-glass cupola provides access and visibility to those who have come to seek his blessings. This will be the first all-electric papal transport in the world, and it will be launched next year. Fisker Ocean will go into production on November 17, 2022, with prices beginning at $37,499 in the United States. Reading that Pope Francis is concerned about the atmosphere and the effects of climate change on future generations encouraged me. Henrik Fisker said, The interior of the Fisker Ocean papal transport will be made up of a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.